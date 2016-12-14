Travel tip: California hotel deals
Mendocino's annual crab, wine and beer festival has inspired hotel deals at the Little River Inn and other lodges. Dungeness deals: During January, Mendocino's Little River Inn is offering a "Crabbiest Rate on the Coast" with room discounts of $30-$50 per night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's the ugly must be druged out chic
|Dec 14
|bernie
|1
|we needing actual working lic. plumbers in WILL...
|Dec 14
|Discusted
|1
|Turmoil in Round Valley (Feb '10)
|Dec 7
|lavon affair
|79
|Clearlake.....is it a nice place to live (May '06)
|Nov '16
|Eyeball witness
|123
|These marijuana investors are ready to spend mi...
|Nov '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
|BREAKING NEWS: New details in Katlyn Long inves... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|ProMatson
|159
|Mendocino Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC