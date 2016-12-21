Standing Together
Several hundred people had gathered to listen to activists report back from Standing Rock where they had stood in solidarity with Native American tribes known as Water Protectors who oppose the Dakota Access Pipeline. One such speaker was Jassen Rodriguez, a member of the Mishewal Wappo, whose ancestral lands include much of Sonoma, Napa and southern Lake counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's the ugly must be druged out chic
|Dec 14
|bernie
|1
|we needing actual working lic. plumbers in WILL...
|Dec 14
|Discusted
|1
|Turmoil in Round Valley (Feb '10)
|Dec 7
|lavon affair
|79
|Clearlake.....is it a nice place to live (May '06)
|Nov '16
|Eyeball witness
|123
|These marijuana investors are ready to spend mi...
|Nov '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
|BREAKING NEWS: New details in Katlyn Long inves... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|ProMatson
|159
|Mendocino Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC