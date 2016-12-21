Society for the Blind offers telephone reading
Starting Jan. 1, volunteers reading publications for the blind will continue to serve residents of Southern Humboldt through the Blind's Access News telephone reader program provided by the Reading Service of the Redwoods. To start using this service, sign-up to be an Access News listener.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redwood Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pole dancing in wh house in March?
|Sun
|GoBigOrange
|2
|who's the ugly must be druged out chic
|Dec 14
|bernie
|1
|we needing actual working lic. plumbers in WILL...
|Dec 14
|Discusted
|1
|Turmoil in Round Valley (Feb '10)
|Dec 7
|lavon affair
|79
|Clearlake.....is it a nice place to live (May '06)
|Nov '16
|Eyeball witness
|123
|These marijuana investors are ready to spend mi...
|Nov '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
|BREAKING NEWS: New details in Katlyn Long inves... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|ProMatson
|159
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC