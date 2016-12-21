Society for the Blind offers telephon...

Society for the Blind offers telephone reading

2 hrs ago

Starting Jan. 1, volunteers reading publications for the blind will continue to serve residents of Southern Humboldt through the Blind's Access News telephone reader program provided by the Reading Service of the Redwoods. To start using this service, sign-up to be an Access News listener.

