PUC passes rural phone provision
SACRAMENTO >> The California Public Utilities Commission passed a provision to help protect rural Californians 3 votes to 2 votes. The Revised Proposed Decision, written by Commissioner Catherine Sandoval, improves outage reporting requirements that impact rural phone service and access to emergency services.
