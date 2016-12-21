Mendocino County garbage contractor facing financial woes

The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday revived an ad-hoc committee to continue negotiating a solution to a waste-disposal contractor's deteriorating financial condition, extending a discussion that has foundered on persistent disagreements over the garbage processor's financial figures. Jerry Ward, president of Solid Wastes of Willits, predicted imminent financial collapse for his company, whose loans were canceled and credit guarantee revoked by its previous bank, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.