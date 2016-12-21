Main Street Program announces the Jan...

Main Street Program announces the Jan. 7 all-star Comedy Alley lineup

16 hrs ago

The 2017 Comedy Alley season kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 7 when the Ukiah Main Street Program presents an all-star lineup of critically acclaimed comedians. Comedy Alley is held at the Ukiah Valley Conference Center in Historic Downtown Ukiah.

