Looking About: Remembrances, music and dolls

Dick Sarber, well known in this community, passed away Dec. 17. Along with his beloved wife, Joyce, and family, all of us will miss this kind man. If you didn't read last Sunday's Tommy Wayne Kramer column, you missed a treat for he wrote about what this Season should truly be about: Peace, love, joy…you know, you've heard those words before! Thanks, TWK! Paula Samonte and her long-time friend, John Beatty, were joined together in matrimony recently.

