Lions Hall: decked out for seniors
The Fort Bragg-Mendocino Lions Club held their annual Christmas Dinner for Seniors at Lions Hall Dec. 25. The club and its volunteers served more than 400 meals to diners who came in to enjoy the hall, which was decorated by the Fort Bragg Leos youth club, as well as to homebound seniors who had meals delivered to them.
