Holiday lights: Slow Roll bike ride set for Dec. 15 in Ukiah
On Thursday, Dec. 15, Walk and Bike Mendocino staff will be leading a Slow Roll bike ride through the best holiday decorated neighborhoods in Ukiah. Riders will meet up at 6 p.m. at Alex R. Thomas Jr. Plaza.
