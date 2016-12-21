Harvesting wild seaweed is one California woman's 'labour of love'
Julie Drucker got her taste for wild seaweed in 2002, when a friend added strands of squiggly black marine algae to a plate of scrambled eggs. The briny flavour drew the San Fransisco resident to the waters of Mendocino, Calif., where she now sells eight varieties under the label Yemaya , at YemayaSeaweed.net.
