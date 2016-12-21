From the Chief: The best Christmas present ever
For weeks, I've talked about how important it is to give back to our community, and I've shared information about wonderful organizations like the Ukiah Valley Christmas Effort, the Ukiah Food Bank and Plowshares. This week, I'd like to talk about another great way to support our community: donating to the Community Foundation of Mendocino County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pole dancing in wh house in March?
|4 hr
|GoBigOrange
|2
|who's the ugly must be druged out chic
|Dec 14
|bernie
|1
|we needing actual working lic. plumbers in WILL...
|Dec 14
|Discusted
|1
|Turmoil in Round Valley (Feb '10)
|Dec 7
|lavon affair
|79
|Clearlake.....is it a nice place to live (May '06)
|Nov '16
|Eyeball witness
|123
|These marijuana investors are ready to spend mi...
|Nov '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
|BREAKING NEWS: New details in Katlyn Long inves... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|ProMatson
|159
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC