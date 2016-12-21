Flood advisory in effect for Mendocino, Humboldt counties
Heavy rains and flooding are likely to force the closure of Highway 128 and Highway 1 around the county's southern coastline, according to Sheriff Tom Allman, the county's assistant emergency-services coordinator, and CHP spokesman Kylar Adams. Rock slides are also possible given the high level of ground saturation around the county, Allman said.
