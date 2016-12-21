Enhancing creative learning in rural ...

Enhancing creative learning in rural communities

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Times-Standard

The Arts Now Humboldt Summit, a region-wide conference that will offer strategies and resources for bringing creative education to rural school districts, will take place Jan. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Arcata High School, 1720 L St. The conference is especially geared toward those in the counties of Humboldt, Del Norte, Trinity, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sonoma and Tehama. School leaders, teachers and community partners from the Northern Humboldt Union High School District will share how they have increased opportunities for creative learning through collaboration, partnerships within the county's creative economy and programs that engage local artists and arts organizations in classrooms.

Mendocino, CA

