Efforts underway to save memorial cross above Centerville Beach

The sun sets over the Pacific Ocean behind the Centerville Beach memorial cross that is in danger of falling down onto the beach 300 feet below. The bluff beneath a 20-foot-tall memorial cross sitting above Centerville Beach west of Ferndale is rapidly eroding and at risk of giving away and sending the concrete and rebar structure, estimated to weigh between 15,000 to 30,000 pounds, tumbling 300 feet down to the beach.

