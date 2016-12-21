Crab price spat delays season
Negotiations with Pacific Group failed to secure an acceptable price range for local crab fisherman in District 7, stretching from Humboldt Bay's North Jetty to Point Arena in Mendocino. Crab prices have been set $3 a pound since the November opening of the season.
