Army Corps releasing water from Lake Mendocino

Excess water collected in Lake Mendocino during heavier-than-expected rain this past weekend is steadily receding after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers increased Coyote Dam's outflow rate on Tuesday. The USACE increased outflow from the dam from 40 to 200 cubic feet per second on Dec. 22 after the season's steady rainfall pushed the volume of water in the lake into the storage tier reserved for controlling floodwater, according to the agency's data.

