a Ring of Firea Generates 6.5 Mag Earthquake Storm off CA Coast

The magnitude 6.5 earthquake that hit the Mendocino fault line off California's northern coast early on Thursday is only part of an " earthquake storm " from the infamous volcanic " Ring of Fire " that is slamming the Golden State. Breitbart News warned in " Earth Quake Storm Rattles California " in 2014 that the 25,000 miles along the horseshoe-shaped ring that runs along the western Pacific coast, across to the Polynesian Islands, and up the east Coast of Asia "is moving out of its approximately 65 year quiet period and into its 65 year active period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.