2nd UPDATE: 6.5 quake off Ferndale; aftershocks reach 5.0

The HSU Geology Department seismograph shows this morning's 6.5 magnitude earthquake, which struck about 100 miles off the coast of Ferndale. 2nd UPDATE: Humboldt State University Geology Department Professor Lori Dengler states that there have been three aftershocks since this morning's 6.5 magnitude earthquake which struck about 100 miles off the coast from Ferndale.

