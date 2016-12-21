2nd UPDATE: 6.5 quake off Ferndale; aftershocks reach 5.0
The HSU Geology Department seismograph shows this morning's 6.5 magnitude earthquake, which struck about 100 miles off the coast of Ferndale. 2nd UPDATE: Humboldt State University Geology Department Professor Lori Dengler states that there have been three aftershocks since this morning's 6.5 magnitude earthquake which struck about 100 miles off the coast from Ferndale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's the ugly must be druged out chic
|Dec 14
|bernie
|1
|we needing actual working lic. plumbers in WILL...
|Dec 14
|Discusted
|1
|Turmoil in Round Valley (Feb '10)
|Dec 7
|lavon affair
|79
|Clearlake.....is it a nice place to live (May '06)
|Nov '16
|Eyeball witness
|123
|These marijuana investors are ready to spend mi...
|Nov '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
|BREAKING NEWS: New details in Katlyn Long inves... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|ProMatson
|159
|Mendocino Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC