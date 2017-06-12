Youth minister to peers during Breathe Conference
Answering a call to ministry took Anna Buckley to a familiar place, but to unfamiliar territory. Buckley, 21, grew up in Mena and is a youth leader at her church, The Crossing.
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|14 min
|CON MAN DONNIE
|37,009
|Waldron Takes One More Step to Ghost Town Status
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Waldron walk in clinic
|May 25
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Big mouthed jerks
|May 22
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Lawn Care Incorporated (Mar '14)
|May 19
|Skywonder22
|2
|Question (Mar '15)
|May 19
|Skywonder22
|2
|relocating to Mena (Sep '12)
|May 19
|Skywonder22
|2
