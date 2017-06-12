Trinty Lutheran to honor Reverend Hesse
Trinity Lutheran Church , located at 1010 Dequeen Street in Mena will be honoring Rev. Donley Hesse on his 85th birthday and also his 60th Anniversary of Ordination, at their Sunday worship service on June 25th beginning at 10:00 am followed by a reception and potluck dinner in the fellowship hall! Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|14 min
|CON MAN DONNIE
|37,009
|Waldron Takes One More Step to Ghost Town Status
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Waldron walk in clinic
|May 25
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Big mouthed jerks
|May 22
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Lawn Care Incorporated (Mar '14)
|May 19
|Skywonder22
|2
|Question (Mar '15)
|May 19
|Skywonder22
|2
|relocating to Mena (Sep '12)
|May 19
|Skywonder22
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC