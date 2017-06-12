Trinty Lutheran to honor Reverend Hesse

Trinty Lutheran to honor Reverend Hesse

Trinity Lutheran Church , located at 1010 Dequeen Street in Mena will be honoring Rev. Donley Hesse on his 85th birthday and also his 60th Anniversary of Ordination, at their Sunday worship service on June 25th beginning at 10:00 am followed by a reception and potluck dinner in the fellowship hall! Rev.

