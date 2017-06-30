Set to surpass salary scale Mena teacher to see raise
Though the state legislature passed a bill requiring a minimum salary schedule for teachers across the state, Mena School District superintendent said plans have been in the works for several years to ensure teachers are compensated for their hard work. "Five years ago when I came on as superintendent, one of the goals the board had was to increase teacher pay," said Benny Weston, Mena School Superintendent.
