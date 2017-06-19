Paving the way for a new street
According to grant applications, a proposed road would connect Holly Harshman Elementary on Geyer Drive to US Hwy 71 north, between Mena Ford and Sun Country Inn. "This project has already been started," said Mena Mayor George McKee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Constipation Nation
|37,209
|Waldron Takes One More Step to Ghost Town Status
|6 hr
|huh
|9
|Walmart store in Waldron to close soon 10 MIN
|Mon
|Angela
|2
|confidential informants (Oct '15)
|Mon
|SCBO
|9
|Waldron walk in clinic
|May 25
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Big mouthed jerks
|May 22
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Lawn Care Incorporated (Mar '14)
|May '17
|Skywonder22
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC