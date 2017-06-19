Mena represented at Municipal League Convention

Mena was well represented at the 83rd Arkansas Municipal League Convention held in Little Rock last week. Becky Horton, Assistant to the Mayor, Linda Rexroad, City Clerk/Treasurer, James Earl Turner, City Council Member, Ron Tilley, City Council Member and Teri Neugent, City Council Member were among government officials attending the event which aims to promote the development and education of local government by offering learning experiences and networking opportunities.

