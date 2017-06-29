Mena community rallies to support fir...

Mena community rallies to support fire victims

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Mena Star

A fire Wednesday, June 14 at 404 North Reine Street cause severe damage to a residential structure, which is the home of Casey Gonzalez and two adults family members. "I had laid down for a nap shortly after 4 p.m.," Gonzalez said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 57 min Rip Chen Picket 37,493
confidential informants (Oct '15) 1 hr Jackalope 11
3-13-33. No longer fed up or concerned citi... 1 hr Angela 2
Getting obvious yet? Wed Concerned citizen 1
Waldron Takes One More Step to Ghost Town Status Wed Concerned citizen 11
Screw Wal-Mart Wed Concerned citizen 1
Greg Langley Wed Jim ray 2
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,331 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC