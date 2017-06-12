Law enforcement reserve class produce...

Law enforcement reserve class produces new officers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Mena Star

Photo by Dennis Marshall/submitted content The 2017 Reserve Class completed 133 hours of instruction last week. Each individual committed three evenings a week and every Saturday from mid-April through the end of May. Subjects covered included Arkansas Law, Domestic Violence, Accident Investigation, DWI and Drug Enforcement, Defensive Tactics, Testifying in Court, First Aid and Haz-Mat, Pistol and Shotgun drills and Qualification, OC Spray exposure, and much more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 8 min Reality Check 36,965
Waldron Takes One More Step to Ghost Town Status Tue GhostTownResident 2
Waldron walk in clinic May 25 Concerned citizen 1
Big mouthed jerks May 22 Anonymous 1
Review: Lawn Care Incorporated (Mar '14) May 19 Skywonder22 2
Question (Mar '15) May 19 Skywonder22 2
relocating to Mena (Sep '12) May 19 Skywonder22 2
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC