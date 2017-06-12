Law enforcement reserve class produces new officers
Photo by Dennis Marshall/submitted content The 2017 Reserve Class completed 133 hours of instruction last week. Each individual committed three evenings a week and every Saturday from mid-April through the end of May. Subjects covered included Arkansas Law, Domestic Violence, Accident Investigation, DWI and Drug Enforcement, Defensive Tactics, Testifying in Court, First Aid and Haz-Mat, Pistol and Shotgun drills and Qualification, OC Spray exposure, and much more.
