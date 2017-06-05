Hospital earns clean audit, quickly catches theft
Mena Regional Health System was given the thumbs up by auditors at BKD, LLP in Little Rock, who conducted an audit spanning December 31, 2015 to December 31, 2016. Mark Henke, CFO of Mena Regional Health System, said the auditors were made aware of an isolated occurrence of employee theft during the audit.
