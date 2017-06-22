Fast Forward

Crackle: The nation's birthday celebrations get going a little early this year. One of the pre- Independence Day festivities is 4th of July Weekend in the Park at Queen Wilhelmina State Park near Mena with family activities, watermelon and ice cream, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 1. Call 394-2863 or visit queenwilhelmina.com.

