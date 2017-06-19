Downtown Mural takes Flight
Downtown Mena appears to be taking flight with the beginnings of a new mural adorning the side of American Artisans on Mena Street. "It is a large bird, to be a combination of a cardinal and a phoenix," Chrisman said, noting the idea for the bird belongs to artist Seth Stewart, a Mena native.
