Downtown Mural takes Flight

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Mena Star

Downtown Mena appears to be taking flight with the beginnings of a new mural adorning the side of American Artisans on Mena Street. "It is a large bird, to be a combination of a cardinal and a phoenix," Chrisman said, noting the idea for the bird belongs to artist Seth Stewart, a Mena native.

