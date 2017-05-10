Wester Homicide case, not closed
The Wester quadruple homicide case is not yet closed, although suspect Brian B. Travis remains in custody. Travis is charged with the murder of Bethany Jo Wester, age 43, her two children, Reily Scarbourgh, age 9, and Acelynn Wester, age two, and Wester's uncle, Steven Payne, age 66. "It will take us several more weeks of interviews and paper work before we can officially close the case," Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer said.
