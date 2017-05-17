Sales tax down

Sales tax down

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Mena Star

Data supplied from Polk County's Treasurer's Office shows a loss of more than $14,000 last month, at $115,391, compared to the same month last year at $129,904. Records show minor fluctuations from month to month and year to year, with yearly tax collections totaling between $1.3 and 1.4 million annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 min Question 35,808
Mena Is Infamous For Cocaine, Thanks To Clinton (Jul '16) Tue victor 7
Greg Langley May 12 Jim ray 1
Umpire Music Selection (Sep '12) May 1 Musikologist 14
People of Waldron Apr 27 everrett 1
Waldron, ar.families Apr 27 everrett 27
Robin Brown? (Oct '15) Apr '17 Jim ray 4
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,247 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC