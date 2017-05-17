Sales tax down
Data supplied from Polk County's Treasurer's Office shows a loss of more than $14,000 last month, at $115,391, compared to the same month last year at $129,904. Records show minor fluctuations from month to month and year to year, with yearly tax collections totaling between $1.3 and 1.4 million annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 min
|Question
|35,808
|Mena Is Infamous For Cocaine, Thanks To Clinton (Jul '16)
|Tue
|victor
|7
|Greg Langley
|May 12
|Jim ray
|1
|Umpire Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Musikologist
|14
|People of Waldron
|Apr 27
|everrett
|1
|Waldron, ar.families
|Apr 27
|everrett
|27
|Robin Brown? (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Jim ray
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC