National Day of Prayer
The National Day of Prayer was observed last week, Thursday, May 4 on the lawn of Polk County Courthouse in Mena. "There is not a lot I can do, but I can pray," she said, noting the National Day of Prayer has been observed in Mena for approximately 15 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|11 min
|Guest
|35,550
|Umpire Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Musikologist
|14
|People of Waldron
|Apr 27
|everrett
|1
|Waldron, ar.families
|Apr 27
|everrett
|27
|Robin Brown? (Oct '15)
|Apr 13
|Jim ray
|4
|Sucks
|Apr 12
|Truth Hurts
|12
|The truth about Daniel Paul Butler!
|Apr 12
|Truth Hurts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC