Murder charges in deaths of Ark. mom, her 2 kids and uncle
An Arkansas man is facing capital murder charges in the deaths of two young children, their mother and their mother's uncle , reports CBS affiliate KTHV. The discovery comes after the boy's sister, Acelynn Wester, 2, was found Friday near Cove and near where the body of the children's 43-year-old mother, Bethany Jo Wester of Mena, was found Tuesday.
