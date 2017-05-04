Murder charges in deaths of Ark. mom, her 2 kids and uncle

An Arkansas man is facing capital murder charges in the deaths of two young children, their mother and their mother's uncle , reports CBS affiliate KTHV. The discovery comes after the boy's sister, Acelynn Wester, 2, was found Friday near Cove and near where the body of the children's 43-year-old mother, Bethany Jo Wester of Mena, was found Tuesday.

