Members mix and mingle at chamber event

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Mena Star

Chamber members were invited to mix and mingle at a networking event held last week. The event, which aims to offer an opportunity for business owners, professionals and community members to interact in a casual environment, was hosted by Mena Art Gallery.

