Members mix and mingle at chamber event
Chamber members were invited to mix and mingle at a networking event held last week. The event, which aims to offer an opportunity for business owners, professionals and community members to interact in a casual environment, was hosted by Mena Art Gallery.
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|36,604
|Waldron walk in clinic
|May 25
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Big mouthed jerks
|May 22
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Lawn Care Incorporated (Mar '14)
|May 19
|Skywonder22
|2
|Question (Mar '15)
|May 19
|Skywonder22
|2
|relocating to Mena (Sep '12)
|May 19
|Skywonder22
|2
|Dont go near the water
|May 18
|Concerned citizen
|1
