Two Dead, Two Missing In Polk County

Two Dead, Two Missing In Polk County

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A second body within one week has been found in the county, resulting in the second homicide case opened this week, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The body of Steven J. Payne, 66, was found inside his residence Thursday afternoon in Hatfield, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr guesttt 35,478
Umpire Music Selection (Sep '12) Mon Musikologist 14
People of Waldron Apr 27 everrett 1
Waldron, ar.families Apr 27 everrett 27
Robin Brown? (Oct '15) Apr 13 Jim ray 4
Sucks Apr 12 Truth Hurts 12
The truth about Daniel Paul Butler! Apr 12 Truth Hurts 1
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC