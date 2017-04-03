Reception for Young Artists' exhibit

14 hrs ago

Mena Art Gallery will hold a reception for the work of young artists on Saturday, April 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. "We are fortunate to have the opportunity to work with so many talented young people," Mena Art Representative Barbara Tobias. "Some are from local art classes; some are home schooled or entering their work independently, but all show an amazing level of creativity.

