Reception for Young Artists' exhibit
Mena Art Gallery will hold a reception for the work of young artists on Saturday, April 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. "We are fortunate to have the opportunity to work with so many talented young people," Mena Art Representative Barbara Tobias. "Some are from local art classes; some are home schooled or entering their work independently, but all show an amazing level of creativity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|XYZ
|34,669
|Waldron, ar.families
|19 hr
|Econcaptain
|4
|Robin Brown? (Oct '15)
|Mar 31
|Big shocker
|3
|Weed
|Mar 29
|ernest t
|3
|Beer
|Mar 29
|ernest t
|3
|Sucks
|Mar 25
|Precious
|11
|Everett and peggie
|Mar 20
|Jim ray
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC