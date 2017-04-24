Polk County student awarded OSU scholarship
Mellissa Rothenay, of Mena, Arkansas, was honored by Oklahoma State University at the recent College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Scholarships and Awards Banquet. The scholarship recipients were recognized during the banquet where CASNR presented more than $300,000 in scholarships and awards to nearly 200 students.
