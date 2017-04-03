Mena streets department head retires

Mena streets department head retires

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mena Star

"It is not easy as you would think it would be to just walk off the job after that many years," Harris said. "I'm going to miss everything.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 28 min Reality Check 34,667
Waldron, ar.families 15 hr Econcaptain 4
Robin Brown? (Oct '15) Mar 31 Big shocker 3
Weed Mar 29 ernest t 3
Beer Mar 29 ernest t 3
Sucks Mar 25 Precious 11
Everett and peggie Mar 20 Jim ray 3
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,569 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC