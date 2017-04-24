Mena Regional Auxiliary Presents $5,000 in Scholarships
NURSINGa SSCHOLARSHIPSa S-a The Mena Regional Auxiliary Scholarship Committee recently awarded five recipients with $1,000 scholarships. Those honored included; La'Jennifer Lynn Nash, Medical Billing and Coding; Vanessa Rae Rice, Medical Billing and Coding; Jared Ray Standridge, LPN; Brianne Nicole Allen, Medical Billing and Coding and Kaylynn Victoria Vaughn, Mental Health of Geriatrics .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 min
|Question
|35,154
|Waldron, ar.families
|53 min
|Bell Starr
|26
|Robin Brown? (Oct '15)
|Apr 13
|Jim ray
|4
|Sucks
|Apr 12
|Truth Hurts
|12
|The truth about Daniel Paul Butler!
|Apr 12
|Truth Hurts
|1
|Weed
|Mar 29
|ernest t
|3
|Beer
|Mar 29
|ernest t
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC