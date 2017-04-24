Mena Regional Auxiliary Presents $5,0...

Mena Regional Auxiliary Presents $5,000 in Scholarships

NURSINGa SSCHOLARSHIPSa S-a The Mena Regional Auxiliary Scholarship Committee recently awarded five recipients with $1,000 scholarships. Those honored included; La'Jennifer Lynn Nash, Medical Billing and Coding; Vanessa Rae Rice, Medical Billing and Coding; Jared Ray Standridge, LPN; Brianne Nicole Allen, Medical Billing and Coding and Kaylynn Victoria Vaughn, Mental Health of Geriatrics .

