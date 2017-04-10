Mena man threatens police, arrested on felony gun and drug charges
A Mena man was arrested for felony drug and gun charges on Monday, April 3 after an intense situation with Mena Police. Jason E. Tomblin, 38, faces felony charges for Possession of Methamphetamine or Cocaine, less than two grams, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
