Mena hospital names employee of the quarter
TOPa SSHELFa SSTAFFa S- MRHS Namess iCARE Employee of the Quarter Tiffany Simpson, Mena Medical Associate's Quality Improvement Specialist, was recently named the iCARE Star Employee of the Quarter. Tiffany received many nominations from patients and co-workers regarding her professionalism and compassionate care.
