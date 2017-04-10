Local leaders, businesses given commu...

Local leaders, businesses given community awards

The Mena/Polk County Chamber of Commerce recognized community members and businesses at its annual banquet on Thursday at the Christian Motorcycle Association in Hatfield. Winners were selected by the Chamber members after a public nomination process, except for Business of the Year, which was decided on by the Chambers Board of Directors.

