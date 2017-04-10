Inaugural Earth Day event to be held at Janssen Park

A new eco-friendly fun fair will soon be held in Mena to encourage the people of Polk County to be more aware of their environmental impact. The Polk County environmentalists will be hosting Earth Day in the Park on Saturday April 22 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Janssen The Arkansas Forestry Commission will be handing out tree starts and instructions on how to plant and care for them and solar-powered and electric cars will be on display, as will wind turbines, solar-powered equipment and a grain mill where people can grind organic flour.

