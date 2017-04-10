Inaugural Earth Day event to be held ...

Inaugural Earth Day event to be held at Janssen Park

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Mena Star

A new eco-friendly fun fair will soon be held in Mena to encourage the people of Polk County to be more aware of their environmental impact. The Polk County environmentalists will be hosting Earth Day in the Park on Saturday April 22 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Janssen The Arkansas Forestry Commission will be handing out tree starts and instructions on how to plant and care for them and solar-powered and electric cars will be on display, as will wind turbines, solar-powered equipment and a grain mill where people can grind organic flour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 14 hr Reality Check 34,769
Sucks 15 hr Truth Hurts 12
The truth about Daniel Paul Butler! 15 hr Truth Hurts 1
Waldron, ar.families Apr 9 Truther99452 13
Robin Brown? (Oct '15) Mar 31 Big shocker 3
Weed Mar 29 ernest t 3
Beer Mar 29 ernest t 3
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC