Family makes donation to Polk County ...

Family makes donation to Polk County Library

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Mena Star

On behalf of the Campbell family, Gary and Jo Ann Campbell of Fort Smith, donated Bernice Bales Campbell Works of Art: A Labor of Love to the Polk County Library, the Mena Art Gallery, and UA Rich Mountain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Reality Check 34,766
Waldron, ar.families Apr 9 Truther99452 13
Robin Brown? (Oct '15) Mar 31 Big shocker 3
Weed Mar 29 ernest t 3
Beer Mar 29 ernest t 3
Sucks Mar 25 Precious 11
Everett and peggie Mar 20 Jim ray 3
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC