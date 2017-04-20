Eggcellent Earth Day
April and Anna Burt learn about the benefits of farm raised eggs from Shirley Tharrett during the Earth Day celebration held Saturday in Mena's Janssen Park. The event featured vendors and a number of Earth Day-related exhibits and events, including the ELFa Ssolar-powered hybrid bicycle-car.
