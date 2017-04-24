An Arkie's Faith: April Fools
This year, April 1st passed by without much notice on my part. There was an announcement that a local man was running for governor, but other than that no one I knew tried to play any April Fools pranks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 min
|Question
|35,154
|Waldron, ar.families
|54 min
|Bell Starr
|26
|Robin Brown? (Oct '15)
|Apr 13
|Jim ray
|4
|Sucks
|Apr 12
|Truth Hurts
|12
|The truth about Daniel Paul Butler!
|Apr 12
|Truth Hurts
|1
|Weed
|Mar 29
|ernest t
|3
|Beer
|Mar 29
|ernest t
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC