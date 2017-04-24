9-year-old Mena boy found dead 23 MIN
The body of 9-year-old Reilly Scarbrough has been found in Polk County, Sheriff Scott Sawyer announced Saturday afternoon. Brian Bliss Travis is in custody on unrelated charges, Sheriff Sawyer said.
