2017 LPN class tour AirEvac

On April 14, the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain LPN Class of 2017 had an opportunity to tour the AirEvac helicopter at Mena Regional Health System during their clinical rotations. The educational tour of the helicopter provided by the AirEvac Lifeteam allowed the students to have hands on experience to learn from a medical team perspective about the services and experiences to serve patients that will need AirEvac services.

