Young Artists competition to be held

Young Artists competition to be held

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Mena Star

Mena Art Gallery is holding its annual art competition for young artists in April. If you are between the ages of 5 and 17 , this one is for you! Older than that? Do you know of a young person who is a budding artist? Tell them about this one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 min BARNEYII 34,047
diet pills Mar 5 Madelyn 1
Spinster Mar 2 everrett 1
Sucks Mar 2 everrett 9
Living in Waldron is Great! (Apr '10) Feb 20 everrett 14
Scott County For Scott Countians (Mar '10) Feb 20 everrett 17
corruption stops now (Aug '14) Feb 19 everrett 2
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,370 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC