WW II B-25 Gets a Lift with Paint Donation from Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings
When the B-25 bomber now known as the Devil Dog first took flight for the Allied forces in 1944, few could have predicted the signature dark blue paint, 16 machine guns and twin 1800 HP engines would still be a crowd pleaser at air shows more than 70 years later. Now, thanks to the dedication of a Texas-based non-profit, the technical expertise of an Arkansas aircraft restoration shop, and a generous donation from Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings, the Devil Dog looks as pristine as she did on her first mission in the Pacific theatre.
