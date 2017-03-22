Veterans Wall to land in Mena in one week

An event welcoming in the traveling national monument of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be held Wednesday, March 22 at around 10:45 a.m. Citizens are invited to stand on the sidewalks on the parade route as the wall arrives and drives through town before parking at Mena High School. Organizers will have stations giving out flags to wave along the route and attendees will see hundreds of motorcycles ride in with the 18-wheeler that houses the wall.

