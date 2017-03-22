Veterans Wall to land in Mena in one ...

Veterans Wall to land in Mena in one week

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Mena Star

An event welcoming in the traveling national monument of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be held Wednesday, March 22 at around 10:45 a.m. Citizens are invited to stand on the sidewalks on the parade route as the wall arrives and drives through town before parking at Mena High School. Organizers will have stations giving out flags to wave along the route and attendees will see hundreds of motorcycles ride in with the 18-wheeler that houses the wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 min Reality Check 34,304
Everett and peggie Mar 20 Jim ray 3
diet pills Mar 5 Madelyn 1
Spinster Mar 2 everrett 1
Sucks Mar 2 everrett 9
Bud Feb 24 jjrichard 1
Weed Feb 24 JJRichard 1
See all Mena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mena Forum Now

Mena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Mena, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,030 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC